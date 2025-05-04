300 Animals’ Destination Unknown at Most Dangerous Zoo in Sapporo; Zoo to Close by September
12:18 JST, May 4, 2025
SAPPORO – A private zoo in Sapporo dubbed “the most dangerous zoo in Japan” is set to close by September, but the destinations for the relocation of about 300 of its animals are still undecided, according to the Sapporo city government, which conducted an on-site inspection on April 23.
The zoo, called North Safari Sapporo, is said to have been keeping around 640 animals, and a city official confirmed that only about 40% of them have been taken in by other facilities.
The city’s inspection confirmed that lions, tigers and other dangerous animals are still being kept in captivity, indicating that there has been little progress in relocating such animals.
Even after the zoo closes, it is certain that many animals will remain on its grounds, the city government said.
