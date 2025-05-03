140 Flowering Wisteria Create Purple, Pink and White Curtain in Okayama, Japan
13:40 JST, May 3, 2025
Wisteria is in full bloom at Fuji park in Wake, Okayama Prefecture, with 140 plants creating stunning colorful curtains of flowers.
The park has 100 varieties of wisteria collected from China, South Korea and all prefectures except Okinawa. Visitors enjoyed strolling and taking pictures under the purple, pink and white blossoms.
The park is holding a wisteria festival through Monday. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. An admission fee is required during the festival period.
