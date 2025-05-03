Actress Ryoko Hirosue to Suspend Activities in Entertainment; After Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis, Hirosue to Focus on Recovery

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryoko Hirosue

Actress Ryoko Hirosue will take time off from her activities in the entertainment industry due to her medical conditions, according to her representative.

Hirosue has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings, and hyperthyroidism, and will focus on her recovery.

According to her official website, she has been admitted to a Tokyo hospital and is receiving treatment.

In mid-April, Hirosue was arrested by Shizuoka prefectural police on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital where she was admitted after a traffic accident.