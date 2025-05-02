Man Found Near Broken, Fallen Wind Turbine Propeller in Akita Dies
15:00 JST, May 2, 2025
AKITA ー A man was found unconscious near a wind turbine propeller, which had apparently broken off and fallen, and taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead in Akita on Friday morning, police said.
According to the police and others, at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, a passerby reported that a wind turbine propeller had fallen.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the man lying near the fallen propeller.
