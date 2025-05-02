2025 Expo Osaka: India, Brunei Exhibits Finally Open at Expo; Construction of Nepal Pavilion Still Suspended
13:51 JST, May 2, 2025
OSAKA — The India and Brunei exhibits at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo belatedly opened in succession on Thursday, leaving only Nepal’s pavilion yet to open.
India’s exhibits are housed in a Type X pavilion, meaning that the country took charge of designing the interior and exterior, but the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition did the construction work. The pavilion’s exterior suggests an image of a lotus flower, while the interior houses exhibits on topics like the latest space-related developments achieved by India. In spite of delays to work on the interior, the pavilion received permission to open from the association on Wednesday.
Brunei’s exhibits, including large-screen displays on its cities and natural environment, are operated from a booth in a Type C shared pavilion. Permission for the country to open its exhibits was issued on Thursday morning.
Nepal will operate a Type A pavilion, which means it will build the facility on its own. However, construction work has apparently been suspended at the pavilion due to payment delays.
