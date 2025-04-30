Tokaido Shinkansen Service Resumed after Power Outage Caused by Snake (UPDATE 1)
18:59 JST, April 30, 2025
The Tokaido Shinkansen service was resumed at around 7 p.m. after it was briefly suspended between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations in the westbound direction and between Shin-Osaka and Hamamatsu stations in the eastbound direction on Wednesday evening.
According to JR Tokai, the suspension is due to a power outage that occurred between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara stations because a snake got entangled in a power line.
