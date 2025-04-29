Cell Phone Fire Forces Emergency Landing at Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported Hawaiian Airlines Flight

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Hawaiian Airlines flight declared an emergency at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, shortly before its scheduled landing at Haneda Airport, saying that a cell phone had caught fire on board. The fire did not spread, and no one was injured.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, Flight HA457, carrying 140 passengers and crew members, made an emergency landing at the airport at 6:42 p.m.