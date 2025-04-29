Home>Society>General News

Cell Phone Fire Forces Emergency Landing at Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported Hawaiian Airlines Flight

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:32 JST, April 29, 2025

A Hawaiian Airlines flight declared an emergency at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, shortly before its scheduled landing at Haneda Airport, saying that a cell phone had caught fire on board. The fire did not spread, and no one was injured.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, Flight HA457, carrying 140 passengers and crew members, made an emergency landing at the airport at 6:42 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING