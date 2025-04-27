Get Latest Measles Information Before Traveling Abroad, Experts Warn as Number of Cases in Japan Increases
15:11 JST, April 27, 2025
Cases of measles in Japan are increasing, with many patients believed to have been infected with the highly contagious disease overseas.
Many people are expected to travel abroad during the Golden Week holidays, and experts are urging them to obtain the latest information on the spread of measles in the nation they plan to visit. They should also keep an eye on their health after returning to Japan.
According to the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS), 78 people were confirmed to have been infected with measles this year as of April 13, already exceeding the 45 cases reported in 2024.
Of the 78 cases in Japan, 39 people were believed to have been infected overseas.
This included 30 people who are believed to have caught measles in Vietnam, three in Thailand and two in the Philippines, the JIHS said. Another 30 people contracted the disease in Japan, and the point of infection was not identified for nine people.
People with insufficient immunity develop symptoms that can include fever and rashes 10 to 12 days after infection. Severe cases can be fatal, as they lead to pneumonia or encephalitis.
People who have never contracted measles before and have not been vaccinated should be especially cautious.
“People who will travel to an affected area need to confirm their vaccination history in advance and monitor their health for two weeks after returning home,” said Atsuo Hamada, a specially appointed professor at Tokyo Medical University and an expert on travel medicine.
People who develop a fever or rashes should contact a medical institution immediately and go see a doctor without using public transportation, Hamada said.
