A Smashing Experience with the Switch 2: First Impressions from Trying Out the New Mario Kart, Donkey Kong and More

The Japan News

Donkey Kong winds up for a punch in “Donkey Kong Bananza.”

Fans of the Mario Kart series will be familiar with the cows from the Moo Moo Meadows track. They lumber across the road, obstructing racers. In “Mario Kart World,” you can now select them and other strange, new racers as your driver.

The latest Mario Kart was just one of many Nintendo Switch 2 games I was able to enjoy at a media event in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on April 3.

During my two races, I didn’t quite get the hang of grinding on rails to build up speed boosts and defaulted to drifting. Still, everyone else was racing for second. I suspect the rails will grow on me quickly.

Items now automatically trail behind the player when picked up. Racing is going to be much more comfortable, since I will no longer need to keep holding the item button to block red shells.

I wish I could have seen all the unlockable costumes characters like Mario and Yoshi will have.

The event featured demonstrations of both the handheld and docked modes of the new console. The Switch 2 is slightly bigger and about 100 grams heavier than the Switch, but the weight isn’t so noticeable.

The Japan News

The Nintendo Switch 2

The SL and SR shoulder buttons are bigger on the Switch 2 than on the original Switch, and they seem easier and more comfortable to use. However, I wanted to use them more to be sure.

The detachable Joy-Con 2 controllers firmly snap into the sides of the system. The magnets are surprisingly strong, pulling them into place quicker than expected and holding them there firmly.

Next on my list was “Donkey Kong Bananza.” After seeing how destructible the environments were, I started smashing my way through walls to get to objective markers. Sure, there were gateways, but I couldn’t resist.

I suspect many players will be spending hours destroying every block possible to find all the hidden secrets.

There was a long wait to play “Drag x Drive,” but it was worth it. Sliding the Joy-Con 2 controllers forward and backward on the table in front of me took some getting used to. I suspect the level of the table and height of the player will make a major difference in how comfortably someone could use the mouse function.

When the game suggested moving the controllers back and forth on my thighs, I immediately went for it and found the angle more comfortable.

The three-on-three basketball game was fun. It encourages teamwork, and my team and I had a great time, even though we — narrowly — lost.

Characters can turn on a dime, and the real challenge is maintaining control and not overshooting turns.

The mouse function, I noticed, was demonstrated on tabletop mats. I am already devising ways I can relax on my futon and play strategy games with it.

Bring in the old

I love the Kirby franchise, too, so I tried out the demo of “Kirby and the Forgotten Land — Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World.” The bright colors used in this franchise are perfect for this high definition update. Everything just seemed to stand out beautifully, whether I was smashing, slashing or freezing my overly cute enemies.

I appreciated the exaggerated praise and encouragement offered by a staff member while I played.

Hyrule in “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on the Switch was so big I often spent hours just exploring.

During the demo of the enhanced Switch 2 version of the game, I chose scenery over combat and rushed to find the biggest thing to climb for a look at the world’s updated beauty. I was not disappointed.

Next, I tried “Nintendo GameCube — Nintendo Classics” games, which were played with an updated version of the original GameCube controllers. I was curious to see if the Switch 2 version of the controllers would match their incredibly comfortable design. Sure enough, it felt just the same, right down to the satisfying clicking noises.

I blasted through several fights in “SoulCalibur II” as if I still regularly played.

It left me hoping my favorites, like “Sonic Adventure 2: Battle,” would get their chance to shine on the Switch 2.

The Switch 2 releases on June 5. As a fan of the Nintendo Switch, I look forward to getting my hands on it.