All Giant Pandas at Japan Theme Park to Return to China

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fuhin is seen at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, in September 2023.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:54 JST, April 24, 2025

WAKAYAMA — All four giant pandas at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, will return to China around the end of June, the park’s operator said Thursday.

Rauhin, a 24-year-old female which gave birth to 10 pandas at the park, will return, along with her daughters Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4. They will reportedly be moved to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province.

After the pandas depart for China, the only remaining place in Japan for viewing pandas will be Ueno Zoo in Taito Ward, Tokyo.

