“Cherry Blossom Front” Reaches Hokkaido; Cherry Blossom Viewing with Lamb Barbecue, Lantern Illuminations are Popular

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Goryokaku Park, with its lantern decorations in place, is ready to welcome cherry blossom viewers on Sunday night.

Matsumae Park, where early-blooming winter cherry blossoms are in full bloom, is hosting its annual “Matsumae Cherry Blossom Festival” on Sunday.

Cherry blossoms bloomed in Matsumae, Hokkaido, on Sunday, marking the arrival of the “cherry blossom front” in Hokkaido. This was seven days earlier than an average year.

Matsumae Park is home to approximately 250 varieties and 10,000 cherry trees, which will bloom one after another until early May.

On Saturday, the annual Matsumae Cherry Blossom Festival began, with tourists admiring the pink cherry blossoms and taking photos in front of the early-blooming cherry trees.

The festival will run through May 11, with various events such as illuminations and local performances scheduled mainly on weekends.

In Hakodate, cherry blossom buds began to bloom gradually on Monday.

At Goryokaku Park and Hakodate Park, the “Hanami Electric Illumination” event, where visitors can enjoy cherry blossoms illuminated by lanterns, began on Saturday.

This year, approximately 400 lanterns have been installed at Hakodate Park and approximately 450 at Goryokaku Park.

During the period through May 6, the use of fire is permitted in designated areas, and every year during the first half of the Golden Week holiday, families gather to enjoy lamb barbecue while viewing the cherry blossoms in full bloom.

During the festival, 27 stalls will also be open at Hakodate Park.