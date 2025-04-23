Unlicensed Taxi Operations Rampant in Mt. Fuji Foothills; Man from Tokyo Arrested by Yamanashi Prefectural Police

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A private vehicle, which was allegedly used in the unlicensed taxi operation and confiscated by the Fujiyoshida Police Station

A Chinese national from Ota Ward, Tokyo, was arrested on Tuesday by the Yamanashi prefectural police on suspicion of violating the Road Transportation Law by operating an unlicensed taxi service catering to foreign tourists in the northern foothills of Mt. Fuji.

The arrest comes amid a surge in illegal operations of this kind in the region, coinciding with an increase in inbound tourism. Local taxi operators report a loss of business, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures against these illicit services, which have proven difficult to crack down on.

According to the police, the 44-year-old suspect, claiming to be a company executive, allegedly entered into a transportation contract with two foreign tourists on Tuesday, transporting them in a private vehicle from Tokyo toward Oishi Park in the town of Fujikawaguchiko in the prefecture for a fee. The suspect has reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle but said he does not know anything about a contractual agreement with the tourists.

Investigators in charge of cracking down on unlicensed tax services in the area grew suspicious of the relationship between the driver and the passengers, leading to questioning and the subsequent uncovering of the alleged illicit activities. The contract is said to have been that the man would transport them to JR Odawara Station in Kanagawa Prefecture. The police are conducting further investigations into the details of the alleged illegal service.

According to local governments in the area, there has been a significant increase of foreign tourists visiting the park in recent years due to the panoramic view of Mt. Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi, consequently leading to a rise in unlicensed taxi operations. Similar situations have been observed around Arakurayama Sengen Park in the prefecture’s Fujiyoshida city, popular for its iconic five-storied pagoda with Mt. Fuji in the background, as well as a nearby convenience store in the town of Fujikawaguchiko that offers a view of Mt. Fuji above the storefront.

Concerns are mounting regarding the safety and reliability of these unlicensed services. Unlike licensed taxi drivers who are required to possess a class 2 driver’s license, unlicensed taxi drivers may lack the adequate driving skills and knowledge on how to respond in the event of an accident. There have been reports of accidents involving unlicensed taxis and instances where legitimate taxi operators have lost passengers to these illegal services, causing harm to their businesses.

A Yamanashi prefectural police senior official acknowledged the challenges in tackling the proliferation of unlicensed taxis. “Unlicensed taxis are difficult to distinguish from licensed taxis, and even when we attempt to intervene, drivers often claim they are simply giving friends a ride, making it difficult to confirm whether a paid contract exists,” the official said.