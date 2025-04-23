Home>Society>General News

2025 Expo Osaka: Booth Featuring Japanese Rock Star Hyde Attracts Visitors to Austria Pavilion

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A visitor takes a selfie with a poster of Hyde at a booth featuring the artist at the Austria pavilion of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:00 JST, April 23, 2025

OSAKA — A booth featuring Hyde, the vocalist of popular rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, is growing in popularity among fans visiting the Austria pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The singer is a tourism ambassador of Austria.

According to the pavilion, Hyde was appointed tourism ambassador for two years from January 2024 as part of Austria’s recognition and appreciation of his long-time music activities. He has been proactively fulfilling his role so far by shooting a music video in Vienna, for example.

Exhibits at the booth include headwear created especially for the artist by Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski. There is also a large poster of Hyde with which visitors can take photos.

Among the visitors was a 38-year-old company employee from Toshima Ward, Tokyo, who is a long-time fan of the singer.

“As a fan, I’m happy that there’s a booth featuring Hyde at the Expo. I’m drawn to his attitude of always being aware of the world,” he said.

A 61-year-old homemaker visiting from Wakayama Prefecture, where Hyde is also from, said, “I was reminded that it’s really great that such an international star was born in Wakayama Prefecture.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING