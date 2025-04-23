2025 Expo Osaka: Booth Featuring Japanese Rock Star Hyde Attracts Visitors to Austria Pavilion
13:00 JST, April 23, 2025
OSAKA — A booth featuring Hyde, the vocalist of popular rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, is growing in popularity among fans visiting the Austria pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
The singer is a tourism ambassador of Austria.
According to the pavilion, Hyde was appointed tourism ambassador for two years from January 2024 as part of Austria’s recognition and appreciation of his long-time music activities. He has been proactively fulfilling his role so far by shooting a music video in Vienna, for example.
Exhibits at the booth include headwear created especially for the artist by Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski. There is also a large poster of Hyde with which visitors can take photos.
Among the visitors was a 38-year-old company employee from Toshima Ward, Tokyo, who is a long-time fan of the singer.
“As a fan, I’m happy that there’s a booth featuring Hyde at the Expo. I’m drawn to his attitude of always being aware of the world,” he said.
A 61-year-old homemaker visiting from Wakayama Prefecture, where Hyde is also from, said, “I was reminded that it’s really great that such an international star was born in Wakayama Prefecture.”
