Honda NSX Police Car Debuts in Mie Prefecture; To be Used for Highway Patrol

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The donated Honda NSX police car on Monday at Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture.

A Honda NSX police car was donated to the Mie Prefectural Police on Monday. It will be assigned to the highway patrol unit and used for publicity and education, as well as for traffic enforcement on highways.

The donor is a 43-year-old man from Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, who works in the real estate industry. At the donation ceremony held Monday at Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, the man explained his motivation, saying, “When I saw various sports car-type police cars, I thought that having such a police car would bring joy to more people.” He enjoys watching races at Suzuka Circuit and driving on the circuit, and owns multiple sports cars.

The NSX is known as Honda’s premium sports car. The donated vehicle is the second-generation Honda NSX. According to the Mie Prefectural Police, this is the first time this model has been used as a police car nationwide. The total cost, including modification expenses, is approximately ¥25 million.