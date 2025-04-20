2025 Osaka Expo: Visitors Surpass 500,000 but Halfway to Target
16:14 JST, April 20, 2025
The number of visitors to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo surpassed the 500,000 mark on Saturday, with a total of 502,000 attending the event over the seven days since its kickoff on April 13, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition announced on Sunday.
The figure suggests an even faster rate of increase than the 2005 Aichi Expo, when visitor numbers only exceeded 500,000 nine days after the Expo opened.
However, to achieve the association’s goal of 28.2 million visitors over the event’s six months, an average of 150,000 visitors per day is needed, or 1.05 million over seven days. The figure as of Saturday was only about half that amount.
