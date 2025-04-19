U.S. Military, Okinawa Police Patrol City to Help Prevent Crime; 1st Joint Patrol Between U.S. Forces, Okinawa Police Since ’74

The Yomiuri Shimbun

U.S. military personnel, Okinawa prefectural police and others patrol an area of Okinawa City on Friday.

OKINAWA, Okinawa — In the wake of a series of sexual assaults committed by U.S. service members, U.S. military personnel and Okinawa prefectural police conducted a joint patrol of Okinawa City, where Kadena Air Base is located, on Friday night.

The joint patrol was conducted for the first time since 1974. Last year, the United States expressed its intention to conduct the patrol as a means of preventing such incidents.

Military-related personnel were urged to return to their residences under the liberty order, which requires U.S. service members to be held accountable for their actions and behaviors when they are off-base.

About 120 participants from the U.S. military, police, local residents and others started their patrol after 10 p.m. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki and senior officials from the Defense and Foreign ministries were among those taking part. During the patrol, senior officials from the U.S. military spoke to military-related people who were making noise on a street.

“Showing our willingness to work with locals and related agencies help to deter crime and bring peace of mind to the area,” Tamaki told reporters.

The prefectural police were cautious about the patrol because of the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which allows the United States to detain a suspect if both Japanese and U.S. investigators are at the scene of a crime committed by someone related to the U.S. military.

However, prefectural police, the U.S. military and others reached an agreement to conduct the patrol after discussions on April 9.

Given the patrol would be conducted off-base, it was understood that it would be led by prefectural police, according to sources.

“[The patrol] will be carried out in a manner that is consistent with the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement,” said Kazuhiko Aoki, deputy chief cabinet secretary, at a press conference on April 10. “It contributes to strengthening discipline within U.S. forces in Japan and preventing future incidents.”