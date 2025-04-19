2025 Expo Osaka: Visitors Flock to Popular Pavilions as Expo Marks 1 Week Since Opening
16:52 JST, April 19, 2025
A week has passed since the kickoff of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo last weekend, as many visitors continue to flock to popular pavilions on Yumeshima in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.
Reservations to enter the Expo venue for 9 a.m. were fully booked and long waiting lines could be seen at some popular pavilions including the United States and France.
Some attendees used a parasol at the Ring, the world’s largest wooden structure, as Saturday saw clear skies.
According to the the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the organization overseeing the Expo, guest attendance reached 413,000 for the period from April 13 through 18.
