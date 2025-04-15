Home>Society>General News

Splendid Floats Dazzle Audience at Takayama Spring Festival in Gifu Pref.; Traditional Festival Recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Floats cross a bridge during the Takayama Spring Festival in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday.

14:37 JST, April 15, 2025

Elaborate floats dazzle visitors of the Takayama Spring Festival on Monday in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture. The traditional two-day festival is recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. All 12 floats appeared since the Ebisutai float returned after its first major repairs in 140 years were completed. Attendees cheered when the karakuri ningyo mechanical puppets on the floats performed amidst a sea of confetti.

