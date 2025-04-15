Kobe Steel Develops Capsules to Dispose of Unexploded Ammunition; Estimated 1,900 Tons Still Remain in Okinawa Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel defuse a U.S.-made unexploded ammunition dropped during the Pacific War in Naha in January 2018.

Kobe Steel Ltd. showed to the press capsule-type blast-proof containers to dispose of unexploded ammunition more efficiently, which the company developed, in Okinawa Prefecture, on March 25.

The containers have a dual structure using high-tensile-strength steel and can endure explosions inside.

Using the containers can lower the acreage of the range from which residents must temporarily evacuate when disposals take place to less than 10% of the current level.

In the morning on March 25, personnel of the Ground Self-Defense Force disposed of unexploded ammunition by using the blast-proof container in Nanjo, Okinawa Prefecture.

The work used a nose fuse of naval gun shells measured five inches (12.7 centimeters) in diameter. This type of ammunition accounts for the most among unexploded ammunition found in the prefecture.

The GSDF personnel destroyed the nose fuse inside the container, and the work was finished in about 40 minutes.

People in a circle area with a radius of 88 meters usually need to evacuate when this kind of work is done. When the blast-proof container is used, the radius is reduced to 25.5 meters, with the evacuation acreage becoming less than 10%. Also, the length of time to complete the detonation work can be shortened.

According to the Okinawa prefectural government, it is estimated that about 1,900 tons of unexploded ammunitions dropped or shot during the Pacific War still remain in the prefecture.

Even now, at least one piece of unexploded ammunition is found per day. It is assumed that it will take 70 years until all the unexploded ammunition can be disposed of.

Kobe Steel said that it is possible to develop other types of the blast-proof containers that can handle ammunitions other than five-inch naval gun shells.