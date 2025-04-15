First Train with Ishinomori Manga Characters Retires; Train Brought Smiles to Miyagi Pref. as Symbol of Recovery from 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake
12:55 JST, April 15, 2025
ISHINOMAKI, Miyagi — The first Mangattan Liner train, decorated with characters created by mangaka Shotaro Ishinomori (1938-1998), ceased operations on March 23 due to the aging of the cars. The train ran on the JR Senseki Line in Miyagi Prefecture between the Aobadori and Ishinomaki stations.
The Mangattan Liner, whose operations were fully restored in May 2015, four years after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, is believed to have helped boost the spirits of people affected by the disaster as a symbol of reconstruction.
The four-car train debuted on March 22, 2003, after the Ishinomaki municipal government and East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) agreed to promote the town with manga at the request of local residents. The cars were decorated with popular characters from “Cyborg 009,” “Kamen Rider,” “Himitsu Sentai Gorenger” and “Ganbare!! Robocon” made by Ishinomori, a native of the prefecture.
In 2008, the second-generation Mangattan Liner train was introduced.
The Senseki Line was hit by tsunami following the earthquake, and part of the route was moved to higher ground before operations were fully restored.
“It cheered me up when the train with such bright colors arrived in town which had seemingly lost its color because of the disaster. I felt a sense of ease, and life returned to the town,” said Kenta Mukawa, 31, a professional railway photographer from Ishinomaki.
“I cannot forget the sight of people smiling and waving at the train,” said Hitoshi Kimura, 57, president of Machizukuri Manbow Co., which runs Ishinomori Manga Museum (Ishinomaki Mangattan Museum), also located in Ishinomaki.
