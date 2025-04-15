TEPCO Begins 2nd Nuclear Debris Removal Work
12:28 JST, April 15, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Tuesday morning began the second experimental work to remove nuclear fuel debris from a damaged reactor at its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.
TEPCO aims to remove 3 grams of debris at the maximum from the meltdown-stricken No. 2 reactor within about two weeks. This time, the company plans to go closer to the center of the reactor containment vessel than during the first experimental work last year.
Constituents of the collected debris will be analyzed for research to realize full-scale removal.
