2025 Expo Osaka: Myaku-Myaku House Enjoys Popularity at Expo; Crowds Gather for Commemorative Pictures, Character Goods

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People are seen visiting Myaku-Myaku House in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Sunday.

OSAKA — Myaku-Myaku House, where visitors can take commemorative photos with 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo mascot character Myaku-Myaku, is drawing crowds at the Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

On Sunday, the opening day of the Expo, many families and others formed long lines to wait their turn to pose for pictures with the character.

At Myaku-Myaku House, the character’s plush toys and other goods are on display.