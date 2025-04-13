2025 Expo Osaka: Myaku-Myaku House Enjoys Popularity at Expo; Crowds Gather for Commemorative Pictures, Character Goods
14:38 JST, April 13, 2025
OSAKA — Myaku-Myaku House, where visitors can take commemorative photos with 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo mascot character Myaku-Myaku, is drawing crowds at the Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka.
On Sunday, the opening day of the Expo, many families and others formed long lines to wait their turn to pose for pictures with the character.
At Myaku-Myaku House, the character’s plush toys and other goods are on display.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence