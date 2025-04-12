2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Opening Ceremony Held; Imperial Couple Attend Event
15:54 JST, April 12, 2025
YUMESHIMA, Osaka – The opening ceremony for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo began at the Expo’s venue at 2 p.m. Saturday on the artificial island of Yumeshima, Osaka.
The ceremony was held at the “Shining Hat” event hall and other locations within the Expo grounds. The Emperor and Empress were in attendance, along with the Expo’s honorary president Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and representatives from participating nations and regions were also among the attendees.
Themed around “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” this year’s exposition features 158 countries and regions as participants. It will run for 184 days from its opening on Sunday through Oct. 13.
This marks the third large-scale World Expo to be held in Japan, following the Japan World Exposition Osaka 1970 and the 2005 World Exposition, Aichi, Japan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike
- Clean Hydrogen Business Facing Growing Headwinds; Supply Costs, Trump’s Focus on LNG Dent Confidence