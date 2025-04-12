2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Opening Ceremony Held; Imperial Couple Attend Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People carry flags during the opening ceremony for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on the artificial island of Yumeshima, Osaka, on Saturday.

YUMESHIMA, Osaka – The opening ceremony for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo began at the Expo’s venue at 2 p.m. Saturday on the artificial island of Yumeshima, Osaka.

The ceremony was held at the “Shining Hat” event hall and other locations within the Expo grounds. The Emperor and Empress were in attendance, along with the Expo’s honorary president Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and representatives from participating nations and regions were also among the attendees.

Themed around “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” this year’s exposition features 158 countries and regions as participants. It will run for 184 days from its opening on Sunday through Oct. 13.

This marks the third large-scale World Expo to be held in Japan, following the Japan World Exposition Osaka 1970 and the 2005 World Exposition, Aichi, Japan.