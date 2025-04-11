Home>Society>General News

Caution Urged over Lightning, Strong Winds in Kanto-Koshin Region; Atmospheric Conditions Set to Become Unstable

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:47 JST, April 11, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning over atmospheric conditions that are set to affect the Kanto-Koshin region on Friday night.

According to the agency, cold air is set to bring lightning, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region. Officials are urging people to move inside buildings if there are signs of approaching cumulonimbus clouds.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING