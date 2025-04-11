Caution Urged over Lightning, Strong Winds in Kanto-Koshin Region; Atmospheric Conditions Set to Become Unstable
20:47 JST, April 11, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a warning over atmospheric conditions that are set to affect the Kanto-Koshin region on Friday night.
According to the agency, cold air is set to bring lightning, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the region. Officials are urging people to move inside buildings if there are signs of approaching cumulonimbus clouds.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff