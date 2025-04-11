Student’s Heart Starts Beating Again after Being Struck by Lightning in Nara City; 2 Others in Serious Condition

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The school field in Nara City where students were struck by lightning

NARA — A junior high school student’s heart started beating again on Friday after he was struck by lightning in Nara City on Thursday evening and went into cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the hospital treating him.

However, the student is still in a coma, the Nara Prefecture General Medical Center said.

He was one of about 20 students taking part in Tezukayama Junior and Senior High School’s soccer practice when lightning struck. Six students, including the boy, were taken to a hospital.

Two other students were also in serious condition, according to the hospital. One has fallen into a coma, while the other is recovering.