Student’s Heart Starts Beating Again after Being Struck by Lightning in Nara City; 2 Others in Serious Condition
13:48 JST, April 11, 2025
NARA — A junior high school student’s heart started beating again on Friday after he was struck by lightning in Nara City on Thursday evening and went into cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the hospital treating him.
However, the student is still in a coma, the Nara Prefecture General Medical Center said.
He was one of about 20 students taking part in Tezukayama Junior and Senior High School’s soccer practice when lightning struck. Six students, including the boy, were taken to a hospital.
Two other students were also in serious condition, according to the hospital. One has fallen into a coma, while the other is recovering.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff