Lightning Strikes Students Playing Soccer in Nara; One in Cardiopulmonary Arrest
21:08 JST, April 10, 2025
NARA — At least six students were taken to the hospital and one was said to be in cardiopulmonary arrest after they were struck by lightning while playing soccer at their school on Thursday evening, according to an emergency call placed at about 5:50 p.m. on the day.
About 20 students of the soccer club at Tezukayama Gakuen Junior and Senior High School in Nara were practicing on the field at the time, police and the fire department said.
The school is located in a residential area near Gakuen-mae Station on the Kintetsu Nara Line. According to the Nara District Meteorological Observatory, a thunderstorm warning was in effect for the western part of Nara City at the time.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike