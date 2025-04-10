Lightning Strikes Students Playing Soccer in Nara; One in Cardiopulmonary Arrest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The school field where lighting struck students in Nara

NARA — At least six students were taken to the hospital and one was said to be in cardiopulmonary arrest after they were struck by lightning while playing soccer at their school on Thursday evening, according to an emergency call placed at about 5:50 p.m. on the day.

About 20 students of the soccer club at Tezukayama Gakuen Junior and Senior High School in Nara were practicing on the field at the time, police and the fire department said.

The school is located in a residential area near Gakuen-mae Station on the Kintetsu Nara Line. According to the Nara District Meteorological Observatory, a thunderstorm warning was in effect for the western part of Nara City at the time.