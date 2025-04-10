TEPCO Begins Treated Water Discharge for FY 2025
17:24 JST, April 10, 2025
Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)—Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday began discharging into the ocean treated water from its stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in its first such operation in fiscal 2025..
It is the 12th round of water discharges that began in August 2023. TEPCO plans to release a total of about 54,600 tons of treated water containing radioactive tritium in seven rounds this fiscal year, which began this month.
The current round is set to end on April 28.
As in the previous year, some 7,800 tons of treated water will be released each time after being diluted with large amounts of seawater. The water will be released through an undersea tunnel at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeast Japan.
This time, TEPCO plans to increase the amount of tritium contained in the treated water from past discharges.
The company and the central government check the concentration of tritium in seawater and fishery products near the plant. The results obtained so far have shown levels far below the national safety standards.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
World War II Battleship Yamato Was Outdated From the Start; Unable to Compete With Newly Developed Warplanes
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Bank of Japan to Keep Eagle Eye on Impact of U.S. Tariffs; Analysts Try to Predict Timing of Next Rate Hike