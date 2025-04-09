333 Koinobori Carp Streamers Swim in Tokyo Sky; Tokyo Tower Decorated Ahead of Children’s Day

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Koinobori carp streamers displayed in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday

With the May 5 Children’s Day festival approaching, 333 Koinobori carp streamers are hanging in front of the main entrance of Tokyo Tower in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

The event has been held annually since 2009. The number of carp streamers is based on the height of the tower, 333 meters. Wishing for recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake, “Sanmanobori,” pacific saury streamers, are also displayed because saury are a specialty of Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, which was hit by the earthquake and tsunami.

The event runs through May 6.