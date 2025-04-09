Cherry Trees in Full Bloom in Japan’s Fukushima; Mt. Shinobu Covered in Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
16:03 JST, April 9, 2025
Someiyoshino cherry trees were in full bloom in Fukushima, the Fukushima Meteorological Office announced on Tuesday. It was one day later than last year and three days earlier than average years.
Cherry trees are announced to be in full bloom in a district after 80% of the flowers on its designated sample tree have blossomed.
At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, an official confirmed more than 80% of the flowers had bloomed on the designated sample tree in Shinobuyama Park in the city. According to the city government, there are about 2,000 cherry trees on Mt. Shinobu and about 300 in the park.
A cherry blossom festival is being held in the park through Sunday. About 20 stalls will be set up in the park, where cherry trees will be illuminated from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Many people, including families, came to the park to enjoy looking at the blossoms and take pictures on Tuesday.
“The cherry blossoms are beautiful in full bloom. I’m glad we came,” said a 27-year-old homemaker from Kawamata, in the prefecture, who was visiting the park with her parents and 11-month-old baby.
