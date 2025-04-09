Cherry Blossoms Bloom in Japan’s Yamagata Park; Trees Will Be in Full Blossom Until Around April 17

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry blossom buds are seen opening in Kajo Park in Yamagata on Tuesday.

YAMAGATA — The cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Kajo Park in Yamagata, the municipal government of the city announced on Tuesday.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, an employee of the municipal government saw flowers blossoming on the park’s specimen cherry tree. The blooming began on the same day as in an average year. Visitors will be able to enjoy viewing the cherry trees in full blossom until around April 17.

“It’s such a pleasure to walk in the park” when the cherry trees are blooming, said one visitor, a 74-year-old local man.

The cherry blossoms will be lit up nightly starting later this week. Other events, including tea parties and dance shows on a boat in the park’s moat, are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.