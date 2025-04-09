ASDF Plane Leaves for Myanmar on Aid Mission; Bringing Medical Supplies to Quake-Stricken Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport plane takes off at Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture on Tuesday.

An Air Self-Defense Force C-130 transport plane left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture to deliver medical supplies and other essential goods to Myanmar, which was recently struck by a powerful earthquake.

The plane, which left on Tuesday, was planned to arrive at Mandalay International Airport on Wednesday morning.

It is carrying about 2.5 tons of essential supplies, including medicine and tents, for the Japan Disaster Relief Team currently working in the affected region.

“By using the Self-Defense Force’s transport aircraft, we will be able to deliver medical supplies and equipment more quickly and reliably,” said a Defense Ministry official.