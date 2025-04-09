Someiyoshino Cherry blossoms in Full Bloom in Japan’s Mito
11:54 JST, April 9, 2025
MITO — The city’s Someiyoshino cherry blossoms reached their peak bloom on Tuesday, the same day as last year and two days later than in an average year, according to the Mito Local Meteorological Office.
The meteorological office confirmed at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that a specimen tree on their property had met the established standard for full bloom, with more than 80% of its flowers open.
Central Mito’s Senba Park, which is home to about 370 Someiyoshino cherry trees, was packed with visitors that day.
“I’m so glad I was able to show them to my son, who turns a year old next month,” said a 21-year-old company employee visiting with his family from the village of Tokai, also in Ibaraki Prefecture.
