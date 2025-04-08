Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cherry blossoms in Takada Castle Site Park in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, on Sunday.

NIIGATA — The blooming of cherry blossoms in Takada Castle Site Park in Joetsu and Niigata City, both in Niigata Prefecture, was announced on Sunday.

This year’s blooming in the park was one day later than last year’s, but it was still around the same time as in an average year.

According to the Niigata Local Meteorological Office, the blooming in Niigata City came two days earlier than usual; this was the same time as last year’s blooming.

The cherry blossoms are expected to be in full bloom within two days to a week after they started.