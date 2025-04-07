Cherry Blossoms Start Blooming in Iwate’s Ofunato; ‘Cherry Blossoms Front’ Now in Japan’s Tohoku Region

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Someiyoshino cherry tree used as a sample is seen blooming in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.

OFUNATO, Iwate – The city government of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture announced Saturday cherry blossoms’ opening in the city. This year’s blooming is three days later than last year, and two days earlier than usual year.

The city government has been announcing the blooming of a cherry tree, observing about 50-year-old Someiyoshino cherry tree on the grounds of the city-run gymnasium as a sample tree.

The tree was inundated by tsunami following the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011, but it has still bloomed every year. The tree is expected to be in full bloom in seven to ten days.

A 14-year-old girl who was forced to have evacuated her home in the city in February due to a massive wildfire, said, “I hope residents who felt discouraged due to the fire will be encouraged by cherry blossoms.”