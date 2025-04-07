Expressways’ ETC System Resumes after Patch Up; Company Resolving Glitch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A staffer at Nagoya Interchange manually collects tolls after a system glitch occurred on Sunday morning.

The Electronic Toll Collection system on expressways in Kanto and Tokai regions, which had been rendered unusable due to a system glitch, has been patched up and is operational as of Monday afternoon, Central Nippon Expressway Co. (Nexco Central) announced.

According to the company, ETC lanes at all toll gates were reopened by around 2 p.m. on the day. The company is currently continuing full-scale recovery.