Expressways’ ETC System Resumes after Patch Up; Company Resolving Glitch
15:57 JST, April 7, 2025
The Electronic Toll Collection system on expressways in Kanto and Tokai regions, which had been rendered unusable due to a system glitch, has been patched up and is operational as of Monday afternoon, Central Nippon Expressway Co. (Nexco Central) announced.
According to the company, ETC lanes at all toll gates were reopened by around 2 p.m. on the day. The company is currently continuing full-scale recovery.
