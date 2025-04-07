3 Killed in Ambulance Helicopter Accident Off Nagasaki Pref.; Patient, Family, Doctor Lose Lives

The Japan News



Three people died in an ambulance helicopter accident while transporting a patient to hospital off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said. The helicopter is believed to have made an emergency landing at sea.

According to the JCG, the helicopter, which was carrying a female patient and five other people — her family member, a pilot, a mechanic, a doctor and a nurse — was reported to have gone missing off the east coast of Tsushima Island in the prefecture at around 2:50 p.m. A JCG patrol boat discovered the helicopter off the coast of Iki Island, also in the prefecture, just after 5 p.m. and took the six to hospital.

Courtesy of the 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

The helicopter involved in the accident is seen in the sea with its floats deployed off the coast of Iki Island, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Monday.

The patient, who was in her 80s, her family member, a man in his 60s, and the doctor, aged in his 30s, were confirmed dead at the hospital. The pilot and mechanic, both of whom are male in their 60s, and a nurse in her 20s are conscious.

According to the 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, the helicopter was heading to a hospital in Fukuoka City after it departed Tsushima Airport on Tsushima Island.