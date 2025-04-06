Medical Helicopter Lost Contact Offshore Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref.; 3 Missing Including Patient





A medical helicopter carrying six people, including a patient, lost contact offshore Tsushima in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, three people — a pilot, a mechanic and a nurse — were rescued, according to the SGC Saga Aviation Co., the operator of the missing helicopter. Three people are still missing.

The helicopter belongs to a hospital in Fukuoka City and a doctor, nurse and patient were on board. It was on the way to the hospital after departing Tsushima Airport. JCG vessels are searching for the remaining missing people.