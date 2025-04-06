Home>Society>General News

Medical Helicopter Lost Contact Offshore Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref.; 3 Missing Including Patient


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:02 JST, April 6, 2025

A medical helicopter carrying six people, including a patient, lost contact offshore Tsushima in Nagasaki Prefecture on Sunday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard said.

According to the 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, three people — a pilot, a mechanic and a nurse — were rescued, according to the SGC Saga Aviation Co., the operator of the missing helicopter. Three people are still missing.

The helicopter belongs to a hospital in Fukuoka City and a doctor, nurse and patient were on board. It was on the way to the hospital after departing Tsushima Airport. JCG vessels are searching for the remaining missing people.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING