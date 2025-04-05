Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Inspects 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Rehearsal; Hoping to Boost Excitement for Event

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, shakes hands with a participant in the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo rehearsal in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Saturday.

OSAKA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the rehearsal of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo at the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka on Saturday.

Ishiba inspected the test run, which started Friday, alongside visitors who had been invited to participate.

Ishiba climbed onto the Grand Ring and exchanged opinions with university students, who organized an event on Friday where about 400 people played catch.

He told the students, “The opening is finally near. I think it will be good if the excitement [in the previous Osaka Expo] 55 years ago can be reproduced here. I hope everyone will joyfully work together to make the expo successful.”

Ishiba visited the expo venue for the second time since taking office as prime minister, with the previous visit having been in January.

He is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on April 12 with an aim of boosting excitement for the expo’s success.