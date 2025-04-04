8 Thematic Pavilions Unveiled Ahead of Osaka-Kansai Expo
14:27 JST, April 4, 2025
OSAKA — Eight thematic pavilions, which will serve as the core of the upcoming 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, were unveiled during a joint preview at the expo site on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Thursday.
The producers of the thematic projects explained their exhibits at the pavilions to about 500 people, including members of the press, ahead of the start of the Expo on April 13.
The thematic pavilions were designed to encourage people to think about the theme of the Expo — “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” The pavilions were created by eight producers: University of Osaka Prof. Hiroshi Ishiguro; media artist Yoichi Ochiai; filmmaker Naomi Kawase; animation director Shoji Kawamori; broadcast writer Kundo Koyama; musician Sachiko Nakajima; biologist Shinichi Fukuoka; and Keio University Prof. Hiroaki Miyata. Visitors can see exhibits such as elaborate androids that look just like humans and a light show designed to express the evolution of life.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Takuya Onishi Reaches ISS on Crew Dragon; Starts Half-Year as Commander
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff