Early-blooming Cherry Blossoms Already in Full Bloom in Disaster-Affected Suzu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tanzaki Cherry Blossoms are seen in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

SUZU, Ishikawa — Early-blooming cherry blossoms are in full bloom along a national highway in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, adding a touch of brightness to a city that still bears the scars of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

The cherry blossoms, which are called Tanzaki Cherry Blossoms, are characterized by their pale pink petals, according to the city government. Locals are said to have planted them along the coast more than 60 years ago, and the trees have since become a tourist attraction, known for being the earliest-blooming cherry trees in the city.

“Looking around, I can still see traces of the earthquake, but seeing the cherry blossoms makes me feel cheerful,” a 52-year-old man from Nanao said.