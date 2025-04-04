Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming in Toyama; Full Bloom Expected Next Week
12:54 JST, April 4, 2025
TOYAMA — Cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Toyama City, the Toyama Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. Crowds were seen viewing the blossoms along Matsukawa River, which runs through the center of the city.
“We managed to get through a cold winter, when it was difficult to shovel snow,” a 51-year-old local woman said. “I’m looking forward to the coming seasons.”
The cherry blossoms are expected to be in full bloom in the city next week, according to the observatory.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Takuya Onishi Reaches ISS on Crew Dragon; Starts Half-Year as Commander
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff