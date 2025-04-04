Home>Society>General News

Cherry Blossoms Begin Blooming in Toyama; Full Bloom Expected Next Week

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Cherry blossoms start to bloom along the Matsukawa River in Toyama City on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:54 JST, April 4, 2025

TOYAMA — Cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Toyama City, the Toyama Regional Meteorological Observatory announced on Wednesday. Crowds were seen viewing the blossoms along Matsukawa River, which runs through the center of the city.

“We managed to get through a cold winter, when it was difficult to shovel snow,” a 51-year-old local woman said. “I’m looking forward to the coming seasons.”

The cherry blossoms are expected to be in full bloom in the city next week, according to the observatory.

