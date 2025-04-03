Home>Society>General News

Visitors Enjoy Boat Rides Under Cherry Blossoms in Ogaki, Gifu Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors enjoy boat riding under cherry trees on the Suimon River in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:00 JST, April 3, 2025

Boat rides under cherry blossoms in full bloom are delighting visitors at the Suimon River in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture.

About 150 cherry blossom trees line the riverbank, and about 1.1-kilometer-long boat rides are offered along the river until Sunday. The trees are illuminated during evenings from 6 – 9 p.m.

The cherry blossom can be enjoyed until this weekend, according to the local tourism association.

