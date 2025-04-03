Visitors Enjoy Boat Rides Under Cherry Blossoms in Ogaki, Gifu Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy boat riding under cherry trees on the Suimon River in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture on Tuesday.

Boat rides under cherry blossoms in full bloom are delighting visitors at the Suimon River in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture.

About 150 cherry blossom trees line the riverbank, and about 1.1-kilometer-long boat rides are offered along the river until Sunday. The trees are illuminated during evenings from 6 – 9 p.m.

The cherry blossom can be enjoyed until this weekend, according to the local tourism association.