Friendship Pact Signed Between Tokyo Ward, Paris District; Minato Ward, 15th Arrondissement Plan Exchange Programs
20:00 JST, April 2, 2025
The government of Tokyo’s Minato Ward has signed a friendship city agreement with Paris’ 15th arrondissement, the first such step for the Japanese municipality.
The two local governments began exchanges in the days leading up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, when they discussed how to improve the water quality in Tokyo Bay, which Minato Ward faces, and the Seine River, along which the 15th arrondissement is located.
The two sides signed a memorandum in June last year toward concluding the friendship agreement.
They plan to have exchange programs in culture, sports, tourism and other fields. Minato Ward intends to provide French cuisine-inspired dishes for lunches at local schools.
“I believe the residents of the two districts will understand each other and work together to build a better future,” said Minato Ward Mayor Ai Seike during a signing ceremony conducted online on March 26.
Her counterpart, Philippe Goujon, said he hopes the two sides will work together to deep their cooperation.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032