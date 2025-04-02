Friendship Pact Signed Between Tokyo Ward, Paris District; Minato Ward, 15th Arrondissement Plan Exchange Programs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ai Seike, the mayor of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, signs a friendship city agreement between her government and that of Paris’ 15th arrondissement, during an online ceremony on March 26.

The government of Tokyo’s Minato Ward has signed a friendship city agreement with Paris’ 15th arrondissement, the first such step for the Japanese municipality.

The two local governments began exchanges in the days leading up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, when they discussed how to improve the water quality in Tokyo Bay, which Minato Ward faces, and the Seine River, along which the 15th arrondissement is located.

The two sides signed a memorandum in June last year toward concluding the friendship agreement.

They plan to have exchange programs in culture, sports, tourism and other fields. Minato Ward intends to provide French cuisine-inspired dishes for lunches at local schools.

“I believe the residents of the two districts will understand each other and work together to build a better future,” said Minato Ward Mayor Ai Seike during a signing ceremony conducted online on March 26.

Her counterpart, Philippe Goujon, said he hopes the two sides will work together to deep their cooperation.