Home>Society>General News

People View Tokyo Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Despite Cold Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People look at cherry trees in full blossom by Shakujii River in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, amid the rain on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, April 2, 2025

People brave the rain and cold to see cherry trees by Shakujii River in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning. The rows of cherry trees on the river’s embankments were in full blossom, with occasional gusts of wind scattering petals. A tourist visiting from Malaysia with her family took pictures and said the beautiful scenery would be a good memory of Japan.

Cherry Blossom Special Page

Click here for the “Cherry Blossom” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING