People View Tokyo Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom Despite Cold Rain
18:09 JST, April 2, 2025
People brave the rain and cold to see cherry trees by Shakujii River in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday morning. The rows of cherry trees on the river’s embankments were in full blossom, with occasional gusts of wind scattering petals. A tourist visiting from Malaysia with her family took pictures and said the beautiful scenery would be a good memory of Japan.
