Rice Stock up by 190,000 Tons from 2024, Inventory Survey Shows; Prices Increased in February for 12th Consecutive Month

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Bags of stockpiled rice are taken out of a warehouse in Saitama Prefecture on March 18.

Rice inventories at the end of January increased by 190,000 tons from the previous year, according to the latest inventory survey results released by the agricultural ministry on Monday.

The Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry’s survey found there has been a widespread move among producers, wholesalers, retailers and business operators of ready-made meals and restaurants to secure larger rice stocks than usual. The survey underlined that the amount of rice in stock has increased at various stages, as rice prices remain high.

The ministry had previously conducted inventory surveys on major businesses that buy and collect rice, as well as large-scale wholesalers, but this time expanded the scope to include small-scale agents and some producers.

There has been an increase in direct sales by rice producers as well as transactions with dealers that bypass conventional distributors. This has led to an estimated increase of 70,000 tons in rice inventories from the previous year among retailers, ready-made meal businesses and eateries, according to the ministry. Inventories increased by 90,000 tons among rice producers and by 30,000 tons among wholesalers.

“The figures are probably the result of each operator gradually building up their stocks,” Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto said at a press conference.

The ministry also announced the sales price at supermarkets and volume purchased by major organizations that collect and buy rice.

As of the end of February, the amount of rice collected totaled 2.23 million tons, 250,000 tons less than the same month last year. The drop increased from the 230,000 tons recorded at the end of January this year.

The average price per five kilograms sold at supermarkets from March 17 to 23 was ¥4,197, rising for the 12th consecutive week. It was up ¥25, or 0.6%, from the previous week, and has remained at more than double the level of the same period last year, when it was ¥2,041.