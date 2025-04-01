Cherry Blossoms in Japan’s Oita Pref. Illuminated at Night
13:44 JST, April 1, 2025
OITA – A Shidazakura weeping cherry tree near Ohara Hachimangu Shrine will be lit up at night through April 7 in Hita, Oita Prefecture.
The tree is about 200 years old and is 12 meters tall with a trunk circumference of 2.5 meters. The illumination event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through April 7. It may end sooner if most blossoms have fallen.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff