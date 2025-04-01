Cherry Blossoms in Japan’s Oita Pref. Illuminated at Night

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Shidazakura weeping cherry tree is lit up in Hita, Oita Prefecture, on March 17.

OITA – A Shidazakura weeping cherry tree near Ohara Hachimangu Shrine will be lit up at night through April 7 in Hita, Oita Prefecture.

The tree is about 200 years old and is 12 meters tall with a trunk circumference of 2.5 meters. The illumination event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through April 7. It may end sooner if most blossoms have fallen.