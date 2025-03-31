Home>Society>General News

Japan Sends Survey Team to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar, with Disaster Relief Team Possibly to Follow

Reuters
Rescuers work at a building damaged in a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:48 JST, March 31, 2025

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday dispatched a survey team made up of officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and medical experts to assess damage in Myanmar, following a massive earthquake that struck the center of the country.

The team will help to examine whether a Japan Disaster Relief team should be sent to the country.

