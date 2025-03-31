Japan Sends Survey Team to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar, with Disaster Relief Team Possibly to Follow
13:48 JST, March 31, 2025
The Foreign Ministry on Sunday dispatched a survey team made up of officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and medical experts to assess damage in Myanmar, following a massive earthquake that struck the center of the country.
The team will help to examine whether a Japan Disaster Relief team should be sent to the country.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Takuya Onishi Reaches ISS on Crew Dragon; Starts Half-Year as Commander
-
Prince Hisahito Holds First Press Conference; Prince Shares Concerns About Iwate Pref. Wildfire
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff