Kobe Zoo Plans Memorial Event to Mark 1 Year Since Death of Giant Panda Tan Tan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors view the exhibit in the Panda House at Oji Zoo in Kobe.

KOBE — To mark one year since the death of Tan Tan, who was the oldest giant panda in Japan, Oji Zoo in Kobe plans to hold events in collaboration with a local shopping street and a high school.

The zoo plans to distribute commemorative publications and artwork featuring pictures of the giant panda will be displayed near the zoo. “We hope we will be able to share our appreciation to Tan Tan with as many people as possible,” said a zoo official.

Tan Tan died of heart disease at 28, roughly 100 years old in human years, on March 31, 2024. She came to Oji Zoo from China in July 2000 to cheer up residents during recovery efforts following the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which struck Kobe and its surrounding areas. She was affectionately called “Kobe’s mademoiselle” for her adorable look and gained great popularity.

Courtesy of Oji Zoo

Tan Tan’s pictures to be displayed at a shopping street near the zoo

She had been scheduled to be sent back to China in July 2020 upon the expiration of her lease agreement. However, this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as her requiring treatment for heart disease.

The zoo has planned a memorial event to convey appreciation to Tan Tan. On Monday in the Panda House, zoo officials will begin distributing a commemorative publication containing memories of Tan Tan. The Panda House used to be where the giant panda’s exhibit was located and is now used to display her pictures, among other items. The A4 color publication describes how Tan Tan was like right after her arrival at the zoo and includes stories about her medical treatment for heart disease.

Visitors will also have a chance to commemorate the giant panda. They will be able to attach flower-shaped, black-and-white stickers, measuring two square centimeters, to a board set up in the Panda House, so that ultimately Tan Tan’s shape will appear. Both the commemorative publication and stickers will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

The zoo also plans to hold an art exhibition in collaboration with the nearby Suidosuji shopping street and the art club of the Kobe Municipal High School of Science and Technology. Artworks using Tan Tan’s pictures will be displayed in vacant stores in the shopping street for a month starting Monday.