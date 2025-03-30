Volcanic Alert For Mt. Shinmoedake Raised to Level 3; Visitors Prohibited From Entering Mountain Area Amid Eruption Fears

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mt. Shinmoedake is seen from a Yomiuri Shimbun plane, on the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures in December 2021.

The volcanic alert for Mt. Shinmoedake in the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefecture was raised on Sunday to Level 3 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, prohibiting visitors from entering the mountain area.

It had previously been set at Level 2, which restricts people from approaching the volcanic vent. This is the first time since June 2018 for the alert level to be raised to 3.

The agency is calling for people within four kilometers from the vent to be wary of a large volcanic rock ejected from the mountain.

According to the agency, Mt. Shinmoedake has repeatedly seen increases and decreases in the number of volcanic tremors with their focus just below the vent since late October 2024.

Starting Friday, the tremors have increased again, with 246 tremors in the 24 hours until 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Crustal movements indicating swelling of the shape of the mountain have been confirmed since 2:50 a.m.

“If an eruption occurs, it is possible that small ash deposits and small cinders may fall beyond the four-kilometer range. People need to be cautious,” said Tomoyuki Kanno, director of the agency’s Volcanic Observation Division, at a press conference Sunday morning.