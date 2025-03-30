Sukiya to Temporarily Close Most Stores over Sanitary Issues
10:10 JST, March 30, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese “gyudon” beef-on-rice restaurant chain Sukiya Co. said Saturday it will temporarily close almost all stores from Monday, after a cockroach was found in a product following a similar sanitary issue.
The firm operates a total of roughly 1,970 outlets across Japan. Almost all of them, excluding some stores such as those inside shopping centers, will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Friday to implement sanitary measures aimed at preventing insects and animals from entering.
Sukiya said it received a call Friday from a customer who complained that a cockroach was found in a takeout product purchased at its store in Akishima, Tokyo.
The company collected the product and refunded the customer, and suspended the store’s operations from around 5 p.m. that day.
In a statement released Saturday, Sukiya said it very seriously takes the issue, which came on the heels of a similar incident earlier this year. “We deeply apologize for causing significant trouble and concern,” it added.
A mouse was found in a miso soup product served at a Sukiya restaurant in the western Japan city of Tottori in January.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Roles of Social Media in Elections: Election Admin Commissions Powerless Against Campaign Obstruction
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction